Crucial’s 2023 model P5 Plus 6,600MB/s heatsink SSD lands at new $95 Amazon low today

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD

Alongside the PlayStation 5 WD deals we spotted this morning, Amazon is now offering the Crucial P5 Plus 2TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD Internal Gaming SSD with Heatsink at $94.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This model launched back in June at $165 before dropping into the $130 range at the end of the summer. Today’s deal comes in at $12 under our previous mention to mark a new all-time low on the 2TB version. Delivering a relatively affordable way to upgrade your system with more than capable 6,600MB/s speeds, this is Crucial’s 2023 Gen4 heatsink solution. It is indeed a more affordable option than the aforementioned WD SSDs for your PS5 as well as making for a solid upgrade to PC battlestation setups. Head below for more details. 

Drop down to the 1TB model to save some cash and bring home very similar specs. Now going for $65 shipped, you’ll save an additional $30 here and you’ll keep even more cash in your pocket if you sidestep the integrated heatsink for the standard model at $59

If you would prefer to go the officially licensed route, this morning’s deal on WD_BLACK’s 4TB 7,300MB/s heatsink PS5 SSD is waiting right here. Now back down to the Amazon all-time low, you can land this one at $300 with the 2TB model now going for $150 shipped. More details in our deal coverage

As far as discounted portable options go, we are still tracking the first price drop on the new 2,000MB/s 2TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD and this morning saw the return of fall Prime Day pricing on Samsung’s T7 Shield portable SSD

Crucial P5 Plus Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD features:

  • Proven game performance: Get speeds up to 6,600MB/s for endless victories
  • Compatible with PlayStation 5: Even faster than PS5 requirements for the edge in game
  • Sleek integrated heatsink: Push your gaming to the limit while dissipating heat in style
  • DirectStorage enabled: Load games and assets faster with Microsoft DirectStorage
  • Fully loaded: Up to 2TB of powerful capacity for more games, apps, photos and more. Includes 5-year limited warranty

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
