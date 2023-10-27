Fall Prime Day pricing is back on Samsung’s T7 Shield portable SSD at $200 (Reg. up to $290)

Fall Prime Day pricing has now returned on the 4TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive. Amazon is offering the high-capacity drive for $199.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $290 directly from Samsung where it is now on sale for $230, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. More recently going for closer to $250 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching the deep deal we tracked for a couple days earlier this month and comes in at $20 below the offer before that. While Samsung has unleashed its next-generation T9 model that runs at up to 2,000MB/s, it will cost you this much for a 2TB configuration on sale. Delivering a sizable 4TB of storage to your at-home and EDC setups, the T7 Shield is is a more than capable solution that runs at 1,050MB/s and has performed flawlessly since it landed in the office ahead of release last year. You’ll also find an IP65 protection rating against dust and water not listed on the new T9 model alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and USB-C/-A connectivity options straight out of the box. Hit up our hands-on review for additional details and head below for more.

An obvious lower-cost solution would be to drop down to the lighter capacity models. The 1TB and 2TB options are currently starting at $80 shipped and deliver the same specs and feature set as the variant detailed above, just with less storage capacity.

As we mentioned above,. the brand new Samsung T9 portable SSD is also still seeing its very first price drop for folks looking to land the latest and greatest. The brand’s first USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 can deliver speeds up to 2,000MB/s, is a notable option for professionals, and you can get a closer look in our recent hands-on review right here.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance. Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects. Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water and dust with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop.

