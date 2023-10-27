WD_BLACK’s 4TB 7,300MB/s heatsink PS5 SSD drops back down to $300 Amazon low, more

We are now tracking some notable deals on the latest officially licensed WD_BLACK PS5 SSDs. You can now score the 2023 model WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 PS5 Solid-State Drive down at $299.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This one sold for closer to $530 at Amazon before starting to drop into the $350 range this past summer. Today’s deal is matching both our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked at Amazon, including the fall Prime Day event. It debuted for the first time a few months ago as the brand’s latest officially licensed solution, delivering speeds up to 7,300MB/s with an integrated heatsink and the M.2 form-factor optimized for use directly inside your flagship Sony console. You can “play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for a deal on the 2TB model.

While the 1TB variant is now on sale for $110, or within $10 of the all-time low, you’ll find a $20 on-page coupon knocking the 2TB model down to $149.99 shipped. Originally $230 or more like $170 as of late, this is within $10 of the Amazon low and the best we can find. The specs and features are the same as those detailed above.

If you’re in the market for a high-capacity portable solution, we are tracking a notable price drop on the 4TB Samsung T7 Shield SSD. Now back down to the fall Prime Day price, you can land one in your EDC kit for $200 shipped right now. Get a closer look right here.

WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles[1]. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. [1]For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.

With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB[2] you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. [2]1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the PS5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!