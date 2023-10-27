LEGO’s upcoming Tiny Plants set expands the Botanical collection with nine potted flowers

Today, we’re getting a first look at the latest addition to the LEGO Botanical collection. The upcoming Tiny Plants set has been revealed ahead of launching as a surprise final set of the year in December. You can now pre-order the upcoming LEGO set 10329 ahead of its debut this winter at $50.

Surprise! There’s one last new LEGO set coming out in 2023. The new Tiny Plants build has been revealed as LEGO set number 10329 and arrives to close out the year. It stacks up to 758 pieces while building the latest Botanical collection model. Well, models. This is called the Tiny Plants set, and not just a singular miniature plant, after all.

In the box, you’ll get the bricks to assemble nine different plants, all of which come potted in some lovely designs mimicking clay pots. Each one employs even more creative parts usage than the last, in what is a very similar concept to the LEGO Succulets set from last year. It’s the same approach of giving builders a whole assortment of flowers and greenery to assemble, except the kit just doesn’t combine into a single display.

The upcoming LEGO Avengers Tower was previously believed to be the final set of 2023. But not anymore! Now we know that the LEGO Group was holding out on us, with the upcoming Tiny Plants set being a fourth and seemingly final creation for the year. It’ll be debuting on December 1 and will retail for $49.99 here in the United States.

Will you be expanding your collection of LEGO greenery or using the upcoming Tiny Plants set as your first introduction to the Botanical collection? Let us know in the comments below or over on Twitter (X) in our poll.

