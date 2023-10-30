Add 16TB of physical Seagate back up storage to your desk at $235 Amazon low ($14.50/TB)

If you’re looking for some economical physical backup storage, today’s Amazon deal on the Seagate Expansion 16TB Desktop Hard Drive is worth a look at $234.77 shipped. Originally over $500 and still sometimes fetching as much, we have seen this one more regularly in the $300 range as of late. Today’s deal delivers a new Amazon all-time low at just over $14.50 per TB. While it certainly isn’t as fast as the portable SSD options out there, you definitely won’t find one of those anywhere near that price – most 4TB SSD models cost more than today’s deal on sale. Some folks prefer to save everything in the cloud, but I for one like to archive important files, documents, photographic memories, and more on the internet and physical media for safe keeping. This option comes from a trusted brand with a two-year warranty and an included 18-inch USB 3.0 cable with an 18W power adapter as well. Head below for more details.

If you, however, do prefer speed over capacity, this ongoing deal on WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD back at $65 Prime Day pricing is a solid option. And for something even newer than that, the very first deal on the new 2,000MB/s 2TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD is still live at $200 – here’s our hands-on review for the new T9.

As far as microSD storage is concerned, we are tracking some big-time deals on those as well. The 2023 Samsung PRO Plus microSD with USB reader is now at the $34 Amazon all-time low and you’ll find the even newer and faster 128GB PRO Ultimate variant marked down to its lowest Amazon total ever at $15 Prime shipped. Scope out the details right here.

Seagate Expansion Desktop Hard Drive features:

Enjoy enormous desktop storage space for years to come for photos, movies, music and more

Designed to work with Windows computers, this external USB drive makes backup easy with a simple drag-and-drop

Setup is easy! Just connect the external hard drive to your Windows computer for automatic recognition — no software required

Includes an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable and 18W power adapter

Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included two-year limited warranty and two-yr Rescue Data Recovery Services

