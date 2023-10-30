Amazon Fire tablets up to 50% off: Max 11 back to Prime Day pricing at $80 off, more from $55

Amazon has now launched a new Fire tablet sale, marking the return of some of the best fall Prime Day prices we spotted earlier this month. One standout offer has the flagship Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet on sale for $149.99 shipped, down from the regular $230 price tag. You’re looking at a solid 35% or $80 price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is only the third time we have seen this model down this low since release, matching the lowest price we have ever tracked. This is Amazon’s most powerful tablet yet with an 11-inch display (2000 x 1200 resolution), 14 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 6, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card). You’ll also find an 8MP camera for video chatting with friends and family as well as direct access to Alexa “for help with anything from recipes to jokes, or use the smart home dashboard to control your connected devices at a touch.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more early Fire tablet deals.

More Amazon Fire tablet deals:

We are also still tracking the very first deal on Amazon’s brand new and most powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Max at $45 and you’ll find even more details on its latest releases in our coverage of its September hardware event. Here’s a closer look at the new Echo Show 8 as well as the faster and lighter new Fire HD 10 tablet.

Amazon Fire Max 11 features:

Vivid 11“ screen with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you see every detail of your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. Certified for low blue light. Built with a powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking. Sleek aluminum design is also durable. It has strengthened glass and is 3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch (10th generation) as measured in tumble tests. With 14-hour battery life, maximize your downtime for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.

