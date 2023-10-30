Fitbit Sense 2 returns to all-time low for first time in 2023 at $200 (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the new Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch. After the fall Prime Day sale came and went last week without the chance to save, the discounts are finally going live this week. Price cuts are here now courtesy of Amazon, dropping all three styles to $199.95 shipped. Each one is down from the usual $300 going rate, saving you $100 while landing as the third-best price of the year. It’s also matching the all-time low for the first time since the holidays last year. We fully break down just how today’s savings stack up below the fold, as well as over in our hands-on review.

As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well one of the more robust ecosystems on the market for monitoring well-being and daily health.

A more affordable wearable than the flagship Sense 2, you can also bring one of the latest Fitbit releases to your wrist with the Versa 4. This smartwatch launched right alongside the model on sale above, and arrives with a lower $200 price tag. It’s not sitting at the best price of the year quite like the Sense 2, but delivers some notable additions to your fitness regimen like workout tracking, heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on SpO2 readings, and more.

But if you can live without the Fitbit ecosystem, the first discount is now live on Garmin’s all-new Venu 3 smartwatch with nap tracking at $430.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch features:

Learn to manage stress, sleep better and live healthier with Sense 2—our most advanced health and fitness smartwatch. All-day stress detection with cEDA and daily Stress Management Score, ECG app for atrial fibrillation assessment, irregular heart rhythm notifications, SpO2, health metrics dashboard, menstrual health tracking and mindfulness content. Measure and improve sleep quality: personalized Sleep Profile, daily sleep stages & Sleep Score, smart wake alarm and do not disturb mode.

