Save 37% on the recent Wyze Cam OG smart camera at new all-time low of $19

Rikka Altland
Reg. $30 $19

Amazon is offering one of the first chances to save on the Wyze Cam OG at $18.98 Prime shipped. Delivery is free in orders over $25, as well. Normally fetching $30, you’re now looking at 37% in savings and a new all-time low. This is $1 under our previous mention from back at the start of the month and one of the first chances to save overall. It’s the first time under $20, too. So there’s really no beating an Alexa and Assistant-enabled camera, and our hands-on review offers a closer look at what that experience. Head below for more.

Wyze Cam OG arrives with a wired form-factor for surveilling your house while away. Offering some extra peace of mind, the more simplistic design rests on an adjustable stand and delivers 1080p recording to your Alexa- or Assistant-powered household over Wi-Fi. There’s an integrated spotlight, two-way audio, the option for either cloud or local storage via microSD card, and a flexible IP65 water resistance rating that means you place it outside for defense against porch pirates, as well.

If you’re looking for something a bit more focused on the Alexa side of the smart home stable, we’re tracking some notable Ring price cuts right now. The savings all kick off from $30, and feature some of the brand’s latest releases for both inside and outside of your home.

Wyze Cam OG features:

Introducing Wyze Cam OG. The industry shattering Wyze Cam that catapulted the company into 6 million households today, is back and better than ever. We’ve upgraded everything that matters most. Load live HD video 50% faster than our best-selling Wyze Cam v3 so you never miss a moment. See in full color, even in the darkest of nights with our stunning clear 1080p Color Night Vision. 

