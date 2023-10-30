SteelSeries’ Arctis 9X gaming headset with Xbox Wireless hits $100 Amazon low (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this model has been bouncing between $133 or so and full price for all of this year. Today’s offer is the best we can find and marks a new Amazon all-time low at up to $100 off. This “Designed for Xbox” headset delivers wireless connectivity to your console and PC with Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth tech (no dongle required), packing in 20 straight hours of battery life. The 20 to 20,000Hz frequency response range is joined by a Clearcast microphone that makes use of a bidirectional design (“the same used by aircraft carrier deck crews”) for superior noise cancellation “so that your voice sounds clear and natural.” Check out our hands-on review and ead below for more details.

A more affordable option that delivers wider compatibility across just about all major gaming platforms is the Razer Barracuda X Wireless Gaming and Mobile Headset. You can land this set on Amazon for $20 less than the SteelSeries option above and it includes longer battery life at up to 50 hours.

While we are talking SteelSeries, be sure to scope out our coverage of the brand’s new microphone solutions specifically made for gamers and streamers. The new Alias RGB solution comes in both XLR and USB versions with all of the details you need waiting in our launch coverage right here.

Also check out the new Skullcandy TMNT gaming headsets covered in transparent glow-in-the-dark ooze too.

SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Integrated Xbox Wireless connectivity: Connect directly to your Xbox Series XS or Xbox One just like a wireless controller, and start gaming in seconds with no cable or dongle required.Specific uses for product : Xbox Wireless + Bluetooth – 20+ Hour Battery Life – for Xbox One and Series X.Headphone Impedance : 32 Ohm. Headphone Frequency Response : 20–20000 Hz

Bluetooth: Simultaneously connects to Bluetooth and Xbox to mix in music and take calls while gaming, or use wirelessly on the go with your mobile device

Clearcast Microphone: The Arctis mic uses a bidirectional design, the same used by aircraft carrier deck crews, for superior noise Cancellation so that your voice sounds clear and natural

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!