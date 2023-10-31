Score an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for casual browsing and video chat from $30 today (Refurb)

Joining the return of fall Prime Day pricing on the new Fire Max 11 and others, today we are tracking some deep deals on Amazon refurbished Fire tablets for folks looking to bring home a casual web browser for a whole lot less. Amazon is now offering certified refurbished units of the latest-model Fire HD 8 tablet down at $54.99 shipped – it “comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.” That’s 35% off the usual $85 price tag on renewed units and well below the regular $100 you’ll pay for a new one. And for folks just looking for something particularly casual that don’t need the latest and greatest for their couch web surfing and video chatting, Woot has the Amazon refurbished 2020 model Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for just $29.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery will apply otherwise. Head below for more deals and details.

The Fire HD 8 might not be the brand new 10 model that launched last month or the flagship Fire Max 11 that is currently on sale for $150, but it is still a compelling experience for those just looking for a simple and affordable tablet experience. It features a hexa-core processor, up to 13 hours of battery life, 2GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card, Alexa voice commands, and onboard cameras for chatting with friends and family.

While you’ll also find some of the newer and current-generation refurbished models on sale via Amazon right there, the deepest deals on our the pre-2022 models via Woot. Pricing doesn’t get any lower than the $30 model above, but you will find some of the higher-end configurations seeing deep price drops with 90-day Woot warranties and free shipping for Prime members.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet features:

A Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 tablet (2022 release) is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.

Enhanced performance – Updated hexa-core processor for more responsive performance (up to 30% faster than previous gen Fire HD 8).

All day battery life – Up to 13 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.

Stream or download your favorite shows and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO. Enjoy your favorite content from Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

Fire HD 8 offers 8″ HD display and 2 GB RAM. Choose from 32GB or 64GB (up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card). New design is thinner and lighter than previous gen. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 8 is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021).

