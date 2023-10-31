Turn your MagSafe charger into a StandBy dock with elago’s popular MS2 stand at $16

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of the best prices of the year on its popular MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand. After you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, the price will drop down to $16.19. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $23, you’re now looking at the second-best discount of the year at 30% off. This clocks in within $1 of our previous mention from back in August, too. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Comprised of a premium silicone so as not to scratch your device, this stand has a spherical design that’ll turn your existing MagSafe charger into a more desk or nightstand-friendly dock. Its compatible with all of Apple’s latest iPhone 15 devices as well as 12, 13, and 14 series handsets, and is a great way to keep tabs on notifications and the like while charging on top of all the newfound StandBy features in iOS 17.

If you’re just looking for a standalone MagSafe charger, Belkin is out with one of its most premium releases to day. Just revealed this morning, the new 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe stand will be hitting store shelves next week, and arrives with 15W magnetic charging as well as support for Apple Watch fast charging.

elago MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with magsafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms2 stand – the perfect desktop stand for any situation! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone with a phone compatible with magsafe charger. Compatible with iPhone 14, 13, and 12 models.

