ESR’s MagSafe station is standing by to charge your entire Apple kit at $56 (Reg. $70)

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its 2023 model HaloLock 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand from $55.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model launched at $90 but now carries a regular price tag closer to $70. Today’s deal is on the stealthy black model (perhaps a better match for your upcoming Space Black M3 MacBook?), delivering a solid 20% in savings and coming within a few bucks of the all-time low. This isn’t the more high-end premium 15W model, but it also comes in at nearly half the price while still providing three charging zones including a 7.5W MagSafe landing pad for iPhone, a removable USB-C charger for Apple Watch, and base-mounted AirPods station. The official Made for Apple Watch and iPhone charger stand also includes the cable and wall charger you’ll need to hook it all up. Head below for more details.

For folks looking to bring a StandBy-ready charging solution home at the lowest possible price without getting into the budget bin, the elago MS2 Charging Stand is a solid option. It sells for under $18 Prime shipped on Amazon right now and provides an affordable home to rest your Apple MagSafe charger and handset.

While we are also still tracking a solid deal on Spigen’s new StandBy ArcField MagSafe charging stand at $40, you’ll want to head straight over to our recent roundup of our favorite models out there for having your iPhone standing at attention to bring the StandBy experience to a tabletop near you. Scope it out right here for option across all price ranges, just be sure to also check out the brand new telescoping mophie 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe chargerwhile you’re at it.

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand features:

3-in-1 Magnetic Charging: this compatible with MagSafe charger will charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch together; compatible with iPhone 15/14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1, and Apple Watch SE 2/1

Made for Apple Watch: Watch charger is officially certified to provide safe and reliable fast charging

Strong Magnetic Lock: 1,000 g of magnetic holding force keeps your phone powerfully in place during charging as built-in magnets in the Watch charger and AirPods charging pad ensure instant, secure alignment

Portable Watch Charger: small, lightweight USB-C charger lets you power up on the go via numerous devices, so you can enjoy tangle-free magnetic wireless charging for your Watch anytime, anywhere

