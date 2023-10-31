Samsung 2TB 7,450MB/s 990 PRO heatsink SSD drops to $140 (Reg. $200+), more from $130

Justin Kahn -
Samsung 990 PRO SSD

Amazon is now offering the 2TB Samsung 990 PRO w/ PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive with heatsink for $139.77 shipped. This model launched late last year at over $300 and now carries a regular price of $200 directly from Samsung where it is on sale for $150. Today’s deal is the second-best price we have ever tracked having only been beaten out by a limited Prime Day offer at $130. Ready for both your PC battlestation or a PlayStation 5, this model sports an integrated heatsink to help maintain peak performance alongside the compatible M.2 form-factor. It also packs in PCIe 4.0 speeds at up to 7,450MB/s “for gaming, video editing, 3D modeling, data analysis, and more.” Hit up our launch coverage for more details and then head below for additional deals. 

If the integrated heatsink is overkill for your needs, the 990 PRO without one in the 2TB configuration can save you a touch more. This one is now matching its Amazon all-time low pricing at $129.99 shipped, down from the regular $160 or so. You’ll also find the 4TB model on sale for $279.99 shipped at Amazon to bring it back down to the fall Prime Day price we tracked earlier this month. Both of these options otherwise deliver the same specs as the heatsink model detailed above. Here’s our hands-on review of these options.

Yesterday’s deal on the officially licensed Seagate 2TB PS5 Game Drive SSD is still live as well. For folks that prefer the licensed options, this one is now sitting at its new Amazon all-time low of $140 shipped to deliver the best price we have track since release. Check out the details right here while the price is right. 

Samsung 990 PRO 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0. Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO with Heatsink is a perfect fit for PlayStation 5, desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard. 

