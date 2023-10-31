SteelSeries’ Apex 9 Mini 60% gaming keyboard with swappable switches hits $83 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini gaming keyboard for $83.45 shipped. Regularly $130 at Amazon and directly from SteelSeries, pricing has come down a couple times through this year but you are now looking at the best price we can find. Today’s offer also undercuts both the 2022 Black Friday offering and the $85 deal we spotted back in March to deliver a new Amazon all-time low on. This model launched last year as one of SteelSeries’ most compact gaming decks, complete with “33% faster actuation” using custom OptiPoint switches alongside zero debounce, and a lightning-fast 0.2ms response time. The hot-swappable key switches are a nice touch as well – “customize, upgrade, and repair your keyboard by changing the switches to your favorite stye of OptiPoint switch.” From there, the 60% compact frame houses “fade-proof” PBT keycaps for “high-quality texture and improved typing accuracy” alongside customizable RGB lighting. Head below for more details.

For a more affordable solution SteelSeries USB Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. This one delivers clicky, tactile switches with an onboard OLED display and an aircraft-grade aluminum frame for a few bucks less than the model details above.

Plus you’ll find even more in our PC gaming hub and be sure to scope out the new Razer Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboards with adjustable actuation too.

While we are talking SteelSeries, be sure to scope out our coverage of the brand’s new Alias RGB gamer mics. There are both XLR and USB options at the ready with purpose-built designs made specifically for streamers and gamers. Check them out right here.

SteelSeries New Apex 9 Mini features:

Play at the Speed of Light – Outpace leading optical keyboards with 33% faster actuation using custom OptiPoint switches with zero debounce and a lightning-fast 0.2ms response time.

2-point Actuation – Adapt to any game by changing the registration depth from a speedy, light 1mm press to a deliberate 1.5mm keystroke.

Swappable Switches – Customize, upgrade, and repair your keyboard by changing the switches to your favorite stye of OptiPoint switch.

