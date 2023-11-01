Today’s best Android app deals: Devils & Demons, Float It Multitasking, and more

Your Wednesday edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go. Just be sure to also scope out the first cash deal on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE smartphones and this ongoing offer on Google’s Pixel Buds Pro while you’re at it. As for the apps, highlights include Devils & Demons, PEG, The Lonely Hacker, Float It; Multitasking Master, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Word Gram PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Memorize: Learn French Words FREE (Reg. $7)
- Screenshot Pro – Auto trimming FREE (Reg. $3)
- The Lonely Hacker $2 (Reg. $3)
- Devils & Demons Premium $1 (Reg. $3)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- FUR Squadron – space shooter $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Lineverse: One-Line Coloring $1 (Reg. $3)
- Revenge of the Spirit $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Accumulator PDF creator $18 (Reg. $49)
- Float It; Multitasking Master $1 (Reg. $2)
- Super Shortcut; Multitasking $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Cartogram – Live Map Wallpaper $1 (Reg. $3)
More Android game and app deals still live
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Wenrum FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pixel Net – Neon Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Mortal Crusade $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Little Misfortune $4 (Reg. $9)
- Fran Bow $4.50 (Reg. $9.50)
- Bloons TD 6 $4 (Reg. $7)
- Terra Mystica $6.50 (Reg. $10)
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Mindcell $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Boris and the Dark Survival $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Aeon’s End $2 (Reg. $10)
- Cyberlords – Arcology PREMIUM $1 (Reg. $2)
- Super Onion Boy 2 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
Devils & Demons features:
Fight hordes of savage demons and undead while you clash with powerful boss enemies like necromancers and dragons. Take on a myriad of quests in a living fantasy world with many events, encounters and of course epic war loot. Enjoy the action, excitement and fun as you increase the power of your group of heroes and pave your way to the top. Embrace the legend of Devils & Demons and write your own story!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!