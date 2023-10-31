Google’s Pixel Buds Pro come in two new styles from $119 lows (Reg. $200), more

Amazon is now offering the best prices yet on the Google Pixel Buds Pro. These flagship earbuds now drop down to starting prices of $119 shipped and come in one of five designs – the all-new fog colorway is even getting in on the savings. Each model drops down from $200 in order to either match the best price or mark new all-time lows in their own right. You can read all about how compelling of a package that combines into in our hands-on review.

Google brings plenty of flagship features to its recent Pixel Buds Pro to justify that pro naming scheme, and active noise cancellation is just the tip of the iceberg. Heading below the surface, you’ll find all of the tight-knit features you’d expect from a perfect Pixel smartphone companion including fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration.

The Qi-enabled charging case turns the earbuds’ 11 hours of listening into upwards of 31 hours, while a companion transparency mode helps you flip between zen moments of listening to your favorite track and tuning back into reality when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Also landing at a price equally worthy of that new all-time low status, Google’s more recent Pixel Buds A-Series arrive as a more affordable take on true wireless earbuds than the lead deal and deliver notable features like Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound.

There’s also more reliable connectivity compared to their predecessors as well as 24 hours of playback on a single charge. The $59 sale price tag is still far below what you’ll pay for the flagship buds above, too, and is down from the usual $99 going rate to deliver the best price yet at $40 off. You can also get plenty of additional insight in our hands-on review.

Google Pixel Buds Pro features:

Pixel Buds Pro use Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal to adapt to your ear and help block outside sounds, creating a quiet foundation so your music can shine. With custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ, the earbuds sound amazing at any volume. The battery keeps up with your life, with up to 11 hours of listening time, or up to 31 hours with the charging case; you can charge them wirelessly with Pixel Stand or other Qi-certified chargers.

