ROLI finally unveils the next-generation of its amazing multi-touch Seaboard Block music controller!

The new ROLI Seaboard Block has finally arrived! The MIDI and music production community (myself included) have been waiting years for this announcement and it is finally here. The brand new Seaboard Block M is the next-generation multi-touch MIDI keyboard controller from the brand, delivering the ultra-expressive 5D MPE MIDI experience to the masses in a much more affordable package than most of the options on the market right now, including the brand’s flagship 2022 model Seaboard Rise that costs nearly $1,400. Head below for a closer look.

ROLI unveils the next-generation Seaboard Block today!

The brand says a next-generation Seaboard Block has been the “most requested product ever from the ROLI creator community” and it’s now up for pre-order ahead of launch in spring of 2024.

…this portable yet powerful tool promises to bring infinite expressive possibilities to musicians everywhere, whether at home, in the studio, on the go, or on the stage.

For those who may have missed my review of the original version and aren’t familiar with MPE, this is essentially a unique MIDI keyboard controller for making music with 5D touch and, if it’s anything like the previous version, it is amazing. That means you’re not just playing a traditional keyboard, but it also supports gestures such as “Strike, Press, Glide, Slide, and Lift,” alongside the virtual instruments that are compatible with this kind of musical expression.

The new Seaboard Block M delivers 10 hours of wireless battery power alongside the aforementioned 5D technology by way of a 24-keywave edge-to-edge design – if it’s anything like the previous model, and it does appear to be, it is essentially a rubbery wave of keys you can really slide your hands around on and dig your fingers into, creating expressive tonality in your sounds.

The upgraded Seaboard Block M offers enhanced consistency and expressive control through the latest firmware, enabling users to personalize their velocity curve via the ROLI Dashboard. The new MIDI output also allows for seamless integration and direct connection to hardware synthesizers, improving workflow and versatility.

Here’s a list of what’s new on the Seaboard Block M:

Put Seaboard Block M at the heart of your setup with a new MIDI out that enables direct control of other hardware instruments.

Advanced customization of keywave response through a firmware upgrade, offering more nuanced MPE control.

A more natural, intuitive playing experience with an improved velocity response curve.

Durable design that has been refined to withstand the rigors of touring and extended studio sessions.

Go computer-free with mode-switching on your BLOCK M – change between Single Channel, or MPE, and other modes once activated in Dashboard.

Switch between your saved Equator2 or ROLI Studio presets by holding the side button and pressing the octave left and right buttons.

Select your own ROLI Soundpacks to get you started with MPE.

The new ROLI Seaboard Block M is going up for pre-order today with a special bundle (details below) at $349.99 shipped and is expected to begin shipping in March of 2024. The price has indeed gone up a bit by comparison to the previous model, but it is still a notable value for a product like this if you ask me – I absolutely loved the original version and still use it to this day.

Seaboard Block M is available in an exclusive pre-order bundle today that includes:

Seaboard Block M

ROLI Studio Software Suite

Voucher to the ROLI Sound Store

