WD_BLACK’s P10 Game Drive delivers 5TB of Xbox storage capacity at $100 ($20/TB)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $130, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. It is matching both the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention at up to $50 off. It certainly isn’t going to be as fast as the SSD Game Drives out there, but at $20 per TB, it is a much more affordable way to store your previous-generation and old school Xbox games (or just about anything else you might want on an external storage device). This particular 5TB model is designed for Xbox with that WD_BLACK “purpose-built for gamers” design and a 3-year warranty. Take a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

Something like the more affordable 2TB model at $75 will save you some cash, despite not being as good a price per TB. This one is otherwise the same experience as the model above.

But if you do prefer some speed over capacity, you can also bring spending down with the ongoing deal on WD_BLACK’s 2,000MB/s P40 Game Drive SSD. You’re clearly not getting the kind of capacity found above, but this thing a whole lot faster, newer, and more high-tech with built-in customizable RGB action at the ready. Scope it out right here and in our hands-on review.

This offer also joins an ongoing price drop on the brand new 2,000MB/s 2TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD at $200 and you can check out our hands-on impressions of this model to find out if it’s right for your needs.

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive features:

Available in capacities up to 5TB that can hold up to 125 games, so that you can save old favorites and still have room for new titles (As used for storage capacity, one terabyte (TB) = one trillion bytes. Total accessible capacity varies depending on operating environment. Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors.)

Comes with an 18-inch (457mm) USB Type-A to Micro-B cable with SuperSpeed interface up to 5Gbps (Cable length may vary.)

Compatible with Xbox Series X/S (play and store Xbox One games, archive Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games) and PlayStation 5 (play and store PS4 games, archive PS5 games) consoles

