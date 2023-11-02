Aqara’s Smart Lock U100 secures the front door with Apple Home Key tech at $165 (Reg. $230)

The official Aqara Amazon storefront is now offering its Apple Home Key-compatible Smart Lock U100 for $164.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the 25% on-page coupon. Regularly $230, this is $65 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it dip down into the $135 range a couple times, this is a still a notable price drop on one of the few Apple Home Key smart locks out there. After giving it a run as part of our hands-on review, we came away impressed with the Apple HomeKit and Siri-ready solution that also delivers Home Key tech – it “can be unlocked with the Apple home keys by simply tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch, even when the iPhone or Apple Watch is out of power.” Other features include a smart touchscreen with keypad entry, optional auto-locking, do not disturb muting, and support for Google Home, Alexa, IFTTT, and the Aqara Home app. Head below for more details.

While it’s not going to provide Apple Home Key support, a more affordable intelligent front door solution comes by way of the stealthy Level Bolt Smart Lock at $139. This one looks just like a traditional lock, but with (just about) all of the smart functionality you’ll find on the model above outside of the Home Key and touchscreen action. Level’s Home Key model will run your $329 for comparison.

Then swing by our smart home hub for more deals including Amazon’s flagship Echo Studio smart speaker, this meross smart plug mini with Matter support, and Philips Hue’s Festavia smart Christmas lights. The latter of which will ready your home for the holidays with intelligent indoor or outdoor lighting alongside a rare discount. Get a closer look right here.

Aqara HomeKit Smart Lock U100 features:

The U100 is a smart door lock that is fully integrated into Apple Home. It can be unlocked with the Apple home keys by simply tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch, even when the iPhone or Apple Watch is out of power. Moreover, you can manage and share door access for your guests in Apple Home. The Smart Lock U100 offers multiple ways to unlock, including a high-precision fingerprint reader for up to 50 fingerprints, remotely configurable passwords via the Aqara Home app, one-time local passwords for visitors, and a mechanical key for emergency use.

