Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Finding Paradise, To the Moon, Earth 3D, and more

Your Friday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready and waiting down below courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Joining this morning’s software offers, we are also tracking $200 off pre-orders on Apple’s brand new Space Black and silver M3 MacBook Pros as well as the new iMac models alongside everything else you’ll find in our dedicated deal hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Finding Paradise, To the Moon, Polyglotte, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Earth 3D – World Atlas, Agent A for Mac, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Polyglotte: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – Local Forecast: FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Finding Paradise: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Settlement Survival: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Here Be Dragons: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $0.50 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Otaku’s Adventure: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Toziuha Night: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Sheet Music Scanner: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: My City : After School: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Down in Bermuda: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Omega 13: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: HAAK: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 4: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rip Them Off: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: JuicyRealm: FREE (Reg. $5)

Finding Paradise is the 2nd full episode of To the Moon’s series. It follows the life of the doctors’ new patient, Colin, as they attempt to unravel a life that is split down the middle, and fulfill a wish that appears to be self-contradictory by nature.

Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning… but only in their patients’ heads.

Due to the severity of the operation, the new life becomes the last thing the patients remember before drawing their last breath. Thus, the operation is only done to people on their deathbeds, to fulfill what they wish they had done with their lives, but didn’t.