Pre-order Apple’s new Space Black or silver M3 MacBook Pro and iMac models at $200 off today, deals from $1,199

Update: It also appears as though you can save $150 on a 3-Year AppleCare+ plan when you add it to your M3 MacBook order and apply promo code APINSIDER at checkout. ***Note: Remember to make sure to create a FREE VIP account at Adorama as described below.

Adorama is now offering $200 in savings on pre-orders of Apple’s brand new M3 MacBook Pro. You’ll need to quickly make a FREE Adorama VIP account to see/redeem the discounted price – some users are also suggesting you’ll need to sign up for the rewards program on this landing page, but we can see the discounts even without that. This pre-order promotion will knock $200 off several configurations including the base model 14-inch variant with the 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of memory, and the 512GB internal SSD, which will drop to $1,399 shipped from the regular $1,599 you’ll see from Apple or Amazon. Head below for more details.

Apple M3 MacBook Pro pre-order at $200 off

As you can see on this page, Adorama is offering all of its FREE VIP members a chance to score $200 off a range of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 configurations today – you’ll even find the new M3-model iMac 24-inch with Retina 4.5K Display marked down from the regular $1,299 to $1,199 shipped.

The new M3 Apple Silicon MacBook Pros range from 8 to 16-core CPUs, 10 to 40-core GPUs, and 8 to 128GB of unified memory, as you can see in our feature piece right here. You’re looking at up to 22 hours of battery life, according to Apple’s internal testing alongside “Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1000 nits of brightness for stunning HDR content, up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content, and pro reference modes for doing your best work on the go.” A 1080p FaceTime camera us joined by MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is also in place here.

You’ll also want to head over o our feature piece outline how the new entry-level M3 MacBook Pro compares to more expensive models and our announcement coverage for the new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips.

And be sure to dive into our roundup of the best 14- and 16-inch MacBook sleeves to safeguard your new M3 machine.

Apple M3 MacBook Pro features:

With an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, the Apple M3 chip can help you blaze through everyday multitasking and take on pro projects like editing thousands of photos or 4K video. Go all day thanks to the power-efficient design of Apple silicon. The MacBook Pro laptop delivers the same exceptional performance whether it’s running on battery or plugged in. (Battery life varies by use and configuration. See apple.com/batteries for more information.) The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display features Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1000 nits of brightness for stunning HDR content, up to 600 nits of brightness for SDR content, and pro reference modes for doing your best work on the go. (The display has rounded corners at the top. When measured diagonally, the screen is 14.2 inches. Actual viewable area is less.)

