Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West $30, Returnal $27.50, much more

Joining the rest of this week’s best deals, Amazon is now offering Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 at $30 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a solid 57% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low – we have only tracked this one down at $27 once before today at Amazon. This is Aloy’s latest epic adventure into an expansive new open world – “discover distant lands, new enemies, rich cultures and striking characters.” From lush forests and sunken cities to towering mountains, players will make their way through a far-future America filled with terrifying mechanical beasts to fell, all new gameplay mechanics, and a narrative that will see you attempt to “unravel startling mysteries…behind Earth’s imminent collapse.” This one is a must-play for most PlayStation 5 gamers and now’s your chance to score it with a deep discount. While the complete edition with all of the DLC and add-on content has been released, that one will still run you $60 at Amazon. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- No More Heroes 3 $15 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Owlboy eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- Hades eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Moonlighter eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us eShop $3 (Reg. $5)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Madden NFL 24 from $30 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal PS5 $27.50 (Reg. $70)
- HITMAN World of Assassination PSN $28 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Xbox Best Rated Games Sale up to 85% off
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Bastion PSN $3 (Reg. $15)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $59 (Reg. $70)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Stray PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Octopath Traveler 2 PS4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion from $25 (Reg. $50)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario RPG $60
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
