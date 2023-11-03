Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West $30, Returnal $27.50, much more

Joining the rest of this week’s best deals, Amazon is now offering Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 at $30 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a solid 57% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low – we have only tracked this one down at $27 once before today at Amazon. This is Aloy’s latest epic adventure into an expansive new open world – “discover distant lands, new enemies, rich cultures and striking characters.” From lush forests and sunken cities to towering mountains, players will make their way through a far-future America filled with terrifying mechanical beasts to fell, all new gameplay mechanics, and a narrative that will see you attempt to “unravel startling mysteries…behind Earth’s imminent collapse.” This one is a must-play for most PlayStation 5 gamers and now’s your chance to score it with a deep discount. While the complete edition with all of the DLC and add-on content has been released, that one will still run you $60 at Amazon. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

