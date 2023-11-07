New Amazon lows knock up to $600 off Hisense 144Hz 2023 U7 Google TVs from $480

Alongside ongoing deals on the higher-end U8 models, Amazon is now offering new all-time low pricing on the 2023 Hisense U7 series mini-LED Google smart TVs. You can score the 75-inch down at $899.99 shipped. Regularly $1,500 and now matched at Best Buy, you’re looking at a solid $600 price drop on one of the brand’s latest releases. Today’s deal is $10 under our previous mention and delivers a new Amazon all-time low in the process (you’ll find deals on other sizes below). This is Hisense’s mid-tier 2023 mini-LED smart TV that delivers direct access to your streaming services via the Google TV ecosystem alongside a Filmmaker mode so you’re seeing the “movie or television show…precisely as it was intended” and Game Mode Pro that delivers 144Hz action. From there, you’ll find a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, the brand’s metal stand treatment, the “bezel-less” design, Alexa and Google Assistant voice command support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync), Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth connectivity. Head below for more deals and details.

More 2023 Hisense Google smart TV deals:

Elsewhere in entertainment center deals, we are still tracking what is essentially the very first deal on Amazon’s brand new Bluetooth Fire TV Soundbar with Dolby Audio as well as the best price ever on its 2023 model Fire TV Stick 4K Max at $45. Both of which make for affordable upgrades to existing setups for folks who might not need an entirely new display right now.

Hisense Class U7 mini-LED Smart 4K Google TV features:

The Hisense U7 series is packed with features for movie, sports, and gaming enthusiasts alike. Getting a major upgrade in 2023 by adding Mini-LED and more than doubling the local dimming zones, Peak Brightness 1000, along with Quantum Dot Color and Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos, the U7 delivers unmatched performance. Upgrading to a 144Hz variable refresh rate panel, with Dolby Vision Gaming, AMD Freesync Premium Pro and 2.1 channel audio maximizes the gaming experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!