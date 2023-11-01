Amazon’s brand new Bluetooth Fire TV Soundbar with Dolby Audio drops to $100

After seeing the first deal on the latest 2023 model Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Amazon’s brand new Fire TV Soundbar has now dropped to $99.99 shipped. Both of Amazon’s new home entertainment center releases dropped alongside one another during the September hardware event as part of the company’s latest lineup of tech. While we did see the sound bar fall to $72 for a couple hours in the middle of the night (this might very well have been a price mistake), today’s drop from the regular $120 price tag is effectively the first deal almost anyone has a chance to actually take advantage of. Measuring 24 by 2.5 inches in size, it makes for a notable smart audio upgrade for smaller rooms, tighter spaces, and those looking for something on the more affordable side. Our launch coverage has additional information and you’ll find more below.

The all-new Amazon Fire TV Soundbar features dual speakers “for fuller sound, clearer dialogue, and deeper bass” alongside a three-dimensional virtual surround sound experience leveraging DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio. From there, you’ll find both HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity options so you can pump audio directly from your TV’s HDMI eARC/ARC port or “connect your phone or tablet via Bluetooth to fill the room with your favorite music.”

The Amazon gear deals are flying right now and you can scope them out down below:

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar features:

Amp up your audio – Fire TV Soundbar enhances TV audio with dual speakers for fuller sound, clearer dialogue, and deeper bass—all in a compact design.

Immersive sound – Enjoy a three-dimensional virtual surround sound experience with DTS Virtual:X and more detail with Dolby Audio.

Easy setup – Just plug in the included HDMI cable to the HDMI eARC/ARC port on your TV to instantly enjoy audio that’s always in sync.

Compact design – With a length of 24“ and a height of just 2.5″, Fire TV Soundbar fits most entertainment consoles and TV stands.

Stream audio with Bluetooth – Connect your phone or tablet via Bluetooth to fill the room with your favorite music.

Fire TV Ready – Designed and tested to work seamlessly with Fire TV, for control of your TV and audio with one remote.

Compatible with smart TVs – Fire TV Soundbar works with smart TVs, and TVs connected to streaming media players.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!