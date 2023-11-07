Rest your new M3 iMac on Anker’s USB-C Dock Monitor Stand at $175 low (Save $75)

Just in time to pair with the new M3 iMacs that are shipping today, Amazon is now offering the best price to date on Anker’s USB-C Docking Station Monitor Stand. With a normal $250 price tag, today’s discount down to $174.99 shipped is even better. It’s 30% off and marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. This is the best discount in over a month, as well. We explore what to expect from the package in our launch coverage, too, or you can head below for a closer look.

The 12-in-1 design comes centered around a 100W USB-C power passthrough port that turns a single cable from your MacBook into plenty of other I/O like a 4K 60Hz HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, and a whole host of USB-C and USB-A slots. All of that comes built into the monitor riser form-factor, that can elevate a display or iMac, with room underneath for your MacBook, Mac mini, and other gear. Anker then rounds out the package with a 7.5W Qi charger on the top to make the most of its footprint.

If Thunderbolt is a must over just going with a USB-C option, CalDigit’s TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock is now even more of a 9to5 favorite thanks to an ongoing discount. We saw it go live last week, but the price cut down to $240 makes this an even more compelling option for those who need a little more bandwidth than something like the Anker hub above can handle.

Anker USB-C Hub Monitor Stand features:

Equip your workstation with a 100W max USB-C upstream port (connect to laptop), 3 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, SD/microSD card slots, a 4K HDMI port, a wireless charging pad, and an Ethernet port. Stand your monitor on top of the docking station, and use the space underneath to store your keyboard, mouse, and other peripherals when you’re not using them. Note: This docking station only supports display via HDMI port

