TP-Link’s 2023 model Kasa Matter smart light switches hit new lows from under $22

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Dimmer Switch down at $24.99 alongside the non-dimmer variant down at $21.92 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 and $28 respectively, today’s offers slightly undercut the previous deal mentions to deliver up to 22% in savings. After two previous drops since launch in August, you’re now looking at new Amazon all-time low listings and the third price drops to date. As we detailed previously, these are among the brand’s latest Matter-equipped smart light switches, providing cross-platform compatibility with other Matter-supported Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings gear alongside offline control and a more unified smart home experience. That’s all on top of the usual scheduling and timer features, plus voice command support for Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. Head below for more details.

If the unified Matter support doesn’t make a difference to you, there’s cash to be saved. While many folks are moving over to the broader support and more convenient control Matter comes along with, if the usual smart switches for either Google Assistant or Alexa setups will do the trick, something like HS200 Kasa Smart Light Switch down at $13 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon will likely suffice.

Over in our smart home deal hub you’ll find even more offers, but with Christmas around the corner today’s rare discount on the Philips Hue Festavia sets are where it’s at. These intelligent holiday lighting packages almost never go on sale in new condition and this morning’s deal courtesy of Amazon is still alive and well. Pricing now starts at $187 shipped and you can get all of the details you need while the deal is still live right here and in our launch coverage.

TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Dimmer Switch features:

Matter unifies your smart home, offering cross-platform compatibility with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, and SmartThings. Even offline, devices operate smoothly via LAN control. With the Multi-Admin feature, control your devices from various systems simultaneously. Simplify and streamline your smart home with Matter. Adjusting the light dimming range from 1% to 100% will be a breeze for you, whether you choose to do so by moving your finger up and down, through the app, or via voice commands. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Siri, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. Perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room.

