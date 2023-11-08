Anker’s MagGo 2-in-1 charging stand transforms into a MagSafe power bank at $87 (Reg. $120)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $86.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120, you’re now looking at a 28% discount as well as the second-best price cut to date. This comes within $11 of the all-time low, and is the best discount in months. Anker’s 2-in-1 MagSafe charging station delivers a very unique design that stands out from any other option on the market. The main MagSafe mount can slide out to deliver 5,000mAh of on-the-go power to your iPhone 15 thanks to actually being a power bank with 7.5W charging tech. Then below is a secondary 5W pad that is always available at home for refueling AirPods and the like. Our hands-on review explores all of the perks of that convertible design, too.

If you’re prefer to go with something completely stationary, Anker’s official Amazon storefront now also offers its MagGo 8-in-1 Charging Station Orb for $74.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and is down to one of the best prices of the year. Packed into a unique orb design, Anker’s MagGo charging station is a notable way to top off all of your gear at the desktop, nightstand, and more. Its main draw is the 7.5W MagSafe charging mount on the front, which is joined by an array of ports on the back. Alongside three AC outlets, you’ll find dual USB-C outputs, and two USB-A slots. We also walked away impressed in our hands-on review.

For the latest from another company, there’s also the new 15W 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe stand from Belkin. This was just revealed last month and debuts with an even more elegant design than either of the charging pads above. It of course has full support for the 15W MagSafe spec, but also packs Apple Watch fast charging into its svelte design that will be launching soon.

Anker MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger features:

With a 5,000mAh capacity, MagGo provides nearly a full extra charge for your iPhone. This allows extended productivity and 17 additional hours of video playtime. Power the portable charger in 2 hours by dropping it back on the base for an instant wireless recharge. Pass-through charging is enabled while charging your iPhone and portable charger simultaneously.

