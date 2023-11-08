Today’s best Android app deals: Motorsport Manager 4, Deeper Down Dungeons, more

Today’s collection of Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting for you down below the fold. Alongside today’s Google Play software offers, we are also tracking deals on TCL’s 120Hz 2023 Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TVs as well as Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and one of the best prices on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Motorsport Manager 4, Deeper Down Dungeons, Pocket Academy, Chloe Puzzle Game Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Motorsport Manager 4 features:

Immerse yourself in the captivating journey of constructing your motorsport empire from the ground up. Navigate the revamped HQ, experiment in the brand new R&D system, and master the new part development process for an immersive journey. Hand-pick daring drivers, meticulous mechanics and an all new staff member, the Race Strategist, to engineer a world-class racing powerhouse. Collaborate closely with your team to secure pole positions, and develop relationships that improve your performance both on and off the track.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!