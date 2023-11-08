TCL’s 120Hz 2023 Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TVs with AirPlay hit new Amazon lows from $498

Justin Kahn -
New lows From $498
TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV

We are now tracking some new all-time lows on TCL 2023 model TVs as part of its early Black Friday offerings. First up, Amazon is now offering the TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV at $648 shipped. Originally $1,000 and now fetching a regular price of $800, this model is now matched at both Best Buy and Walmart as part of the early holiday offers. This is up to $300 off and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $152 off the going rate, $352 under the original price it launched at earlier this year, and a new Amazon all-time low. You’re looking at a 120Hz FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) QLED display with “blistering fast 240Hz VRR” for more responsive gameplay without lag, according to TCL. From there, you’ll find Dolby Vision and HDR 10+  joined by Hybrid Log-Gamma and support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear. This model also brings AirPlay 2 streaming functionality to your setup. Head below for additional deals and details. 

More early TCL 2023 model Q7 Google TV Black Friday deals:

***Note: All of the deals below are now undercutting our previous mentions on this model and, in some cases, by as much as $100. 

Alongside the first deals on Amazon’s brand new and most powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Max as well as its latest Bluetooth Fire TV Soundbar, we are also tracking a $1,000 price drop on the gigantic Hisense 100-inch 144Hz U8 mini-LED Google Smart TV. On the other end of the spectrum entirely, Walmart’s doorbuster deal on its no-frills 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV is now live at $148

TCL 65-Inch Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV features:

TCL’s Q-Series QLED TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. 

