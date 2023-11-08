ESR’s 2023 model 7.5W 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand with Apple Watch charger back at $52 low today

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now once again offering its 2023 model HaloLock 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand from $51.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model originally launched at $90 back in late August and has more recently been carrying a regular price closer to $65 or $70. This is at least 20% under that to match our previous mention, delivering one of the the lowest prices we have tracked yet. This is not the more premium 15W model, but it does now come in at about half the price of that one. The 7.5 charging speeds aside, it provides a similar setup ready for StandBy mode. You’ll find a magnetic charging perch for your iPhone 12, 13, 14, or 15 series handset as well as a Qi charging pad on the base for AirPods (or other wireless charging-ready gear) and a removable USB-C Apple Watch charger around back – you can take it with you wherever you need it. The official Made for Apple Watch and iPhone charger stand also ships with the power cable and wall charger. Head below for more details.

If the model above isn’t working for you or you would prefer something more affordable, we recently spent some time rounding up our favorite models to make use of Apple’s new StandBy feature. While you will find some more premium models in there, pricing starts from just $17 Prime shipped or less with a range of different form-factors to suite a host of applications, from the nightstand to the desktop and more.

You’ll also want to scope out this offer on Apple’s official MagSafe chargers as well as the deal we tracked yesterday on Belkin’s 15W MagSafe dock while you’re at it. On the more portable side things, Journey’s new Apple-certified 3-in-1 Foldable MagSafe Charging Station arrived earlier this month as well. You can scope out the details and a nice deal on that option in our launch coverage right here.

ESR 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand features:

3-in-1 Magnetic Charging: this compatible with MagSafe charger will charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch together; compatible with iPhone 15/14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8/7/6/5/4/3/2/1, and Apple Watch SE 2/1

Made for Apple Watch: Watch charger is officially certified to provide safe and reliable fast charging

Strong Magnetic Lock: 1,000 g of magnetic holding force keeps your phone powerfully in place during charging as built-in magnets in the Watch charger and AirPods charging pad ensure instant, secure alignment

Portable Watch Charger: small, lightweight USB-C charger lets you power up on the go via numerous devices, so you can enjoy tangle-free magnetic wireless charging for your Watch anytime, anywhere

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!