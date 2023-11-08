PowerA’s 4-in-1 modular XP-ULTRA PC/Xbox controller with mobile clip drops to $100 today

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $130 $100
a close up of a camera

While PlayStation gamers are seeing early Black Friday deals now live on the official DualSense controllers, Amazon is now offering the 2023 model PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA Multi-Platform Wireless Controller down at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this model launched back in May and is now seeing a solid $30 price drop. Today’s deal comes within $1 of the best price ever and is one of just a few discounts we have tracked since launch. This one delivers a more pro-grade experience with a 4-in-1 modular design – there’s a detachable full-sized grip and mobile gaming clip “so you can choose how you want to play at home or on the go.” From there, you’ll find a pair of mappable buttons on the back of the grip, 60 hours of play on a single charge (40 hours in Bluetooth mode), and compatibility with PC, mobile, and Xbox Series X|S. Head below for additional details. 

If the modular design and multi-platform action on the model above doesn’t impress you, the RGB see-through action on HyperX’s new gamepad might. The new HyperX Clutch Gladiate controller delivers a translucent body filled with customizable lighting effects alongside compatibility with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC as well as dual rumble motors. Now available for purchase, it sells for $45 shipped and you get a closer look right here

As we mentioned above, the Sony DualSense controllers are now seeing holiday pricing at Amazon and other retailers, delivering some of the best deals of the year and the first offers on the new Deep Earth colorways. You can scope out the details on those right here alongside the first deal on the new PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle at $499. 

PowerA MOGA XP-ULTRA Wireless Controller features:

  • Ideal for Game Pass Ultimate – The XP-ULTRA is the first licensed wireless controller for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. This versatile controller also allows wireless gaming on Windows 10/11, Android, and compatible Smart TVs.
  • 4-in-1 Modular Design – The modular design of the XP-ULTRA includes a detachable full-sized grip and mobile gaming clip so you can choose how you want to play at home or on the go.
  • Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons – Get an edge with two mappable buttons on the back of the grip that you can program on the fly mid-game.
  • Immersive Gaming Experience – Dual Rumble Motors included in both the detachable grip and the mini pad, Impulse Triggers, and 3.5mm Stereo Headphone Jack.
  • High-Capacity Battery – Up to 60 hours of play on a single charge with the high-capacity 2000 mAh rechargeable battery. Up to 40 hours in Bluetooth mode.

