CORSAIR K70 PRO 60% mechanical gaming keyboard with swappable switches hits $100 low

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $150 and still regularly fetches as much at Amazon. While as have seen a few drops into the $115 range or so, today’s offer delivers a new Amazon all-time ow that undercuts last year’s Black Friday offer by $20. Featuring a compact 60% aluminum form-factor to leave plenty of real-estate for your mouse on the battlestation tabletop, this model also includes three connectivity options – the brand’s SlipStream wireless, low-latency Bluetooth, or a wired USB option with CORSAIR’s AXON 8,000Hz hyper-polling. You’ll find customizable and swappable Cherry MX switches here, up to 32 hours of wireless battery life (200 hours with lighting turned off), per-key RGB backlighting, and radiant 360-degree LightEdge action. More details below.

CORSAIR K70 PRO MINI Wireless RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

Three Ways to Connect: Powerful wireless connectivity with hyper-fast, sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, low-latency Bluetooth, or USB wired with CORSAIR AXON 8,000Hz hyper-polling.

Customize with Swappable CHERRY MX Red Keyswitches: Equipped with smooth 100-million-keystroke CHERRY MX Red keyswitches with a modular design, easily replaceable with any combination of MX-compatible 3-pin switches to fine-tune your keyswitch layout and play your way.

60% Form-Factor and Aluminum Frame: A compact mini form-factor easily fits into even the tightest spaces at home or on the go, in a durable aluminum frame.

Long Battery Life with Per-Key RGB and 360° LightEdge: Enjoy up to 32 hours of wireless battery life with bright RGB backlighting and a radiant 360° LightEdge, or go the distance with up to 200 hours with backlighting off.

