SteelSeries intros new limited run Ghost Edition translucent gaming keyboard

Today, out of Chicago, SteelSeries is unleashing its new limited edition Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini. In celebration of Halloween 2023 and for “those who want to showcase their style,” the “original esports brand” has decided to step away from the dark black color treatments in favor of a ghostly all-white limited edition model of its Apex Pro Mini gaming keyboard. But if you’re interested, you had better act fast, as this is a limited run with only 250 units in existence. Head below for a closer look.

New Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini from SteelSeries

SteelSeries’ new limited edition Ghost Edition is essentially a customized take on the brand’s already available Apex Pro Mini Wireless HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard but with a few custom design elements.

The sum of parts is as powerful and unorthodox as Frankenstein. A sleek sculptured 60% form factor, uber-fast speeds, a limited-edition translucent colorway, and unrivaled RGB illumination make this one monster of a keyboard.

It sports the same Hall Effect OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic Switches – they allow “Apex Pro keyboards to release the actuation even faster when users release a key” – as the standard edition model. That’s on top of the same 60% form factor, double-sleeved braided, coiled cable (seen below), and aluminum top plate.

But the new special limited edition model delivers a brand new ghostly white treatment alongside “a transparent bottom case and accentuated RGB effects with see-through PrismCaps.”

Features at a glance:

Very limited special drop of a custom Apex Pro Mini, featuring a transparent bottom case and accentuated RGB effects with see-through PrismCaps

Aluminum top plate built for a lifetime of durability and stability

Fully customizable and incredibly fast with OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic switches with 20x faster actuation, 11x faster response than traditional mechanical keyboards

40 levels of per-key actuation (0.1 – 4.0mm) – set WASD for light, ultra-fast movements and set ability keys to deep presses to avoid accidentally triggering specials

Premium double-sleeved braided, coiled cable in a custom white color, uniquely made for this Apex Pro Mini

As we mentioned above, you’ll want to jump on the new Ghost Edition Apex Pro Mini soon if you’re interested. SteelSeries says it has only made 250 units, and it doesn’t sound like it will be manufacturing any more than that. It is available for purchase right now at $230 via the official site, or for about $30 more than that, you can score the standard model on Amazon.

