HORI’s Pokémon-themed Split Pad Pro controller for Switch falls to new $38 low (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Ergonomic Controller, the Pokémon Legends: Arceus model for $38.39 shipped. Down from its $60 price tag, this ergonomic controller has only seen three discounts this year after spending last year receiving seven different price cuts following its release in January 2022. Today’s deal is a whopping 36% markdown off the going rate, marking a new all-time low that lands it $7 under the current used pricing and even beats out our previous mention by $15. You can learn more by heading below or reading through our announcement coverage.

Whether you’re a collector or just a massive fan of the Pokémon series, this special-edition model gives you the same “full-size” controller experience in handheld mode that other Split Pad Pro models are known for. Offering up turbo functionality, it also provides a collection of buttons, triggers, thumbsticks, shoulder triggers, and more. It also brings a balanced splash of artwork to the otherwise mono-toned colors of standard controllers, with a stylized Pokéball and a rendering of the titular Arceus themself.

Amazon is also offering alternative options for your Switch’s controller needs, with the popular HORI Split Pad Pro Attachment Set currently going for $77. You’ll also find the Volcanic Red model going for $50, and the Translucent Black model going for $38. And if you’re just in need of replacements or additional PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips, Amazon is offering them at a discounted $10.

And if you’ve wanted to invest in more immersive lighting for your home, especially ones that can react to your gameplay and extend the atmosphere past the edges of your screen, check out the Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bars with Smart Controller, and all the subsequent lighting options that regularly see discounts.

Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Ergonomic Controller features:

Full-size Controller experience in handheld mode

Larger grip, buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and d-pad

Assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more

Full color Pokemon Legends: Arceus artwork

