HORI launches new Pokémon Legends: Arceus Switch accessories, pre-order now

Ahead of Pokémon Legends: Arceus launching come the end of this month, the folks over at HORI are showcasing a new lineup of companion Switch accessories. Geared towards helping make the most of your journey through the Hisui region, there’s a refreshed Split Pad Pro alongside other add-ons for Nintendo Switch. All of which is now available for pre-order down below.

HORI launches Pokémon Legends: Arceus Switch accessories

Amongst the new collection of gear from HORI, the Split Pad Pro is an easy highlight. This time around, the popular controller arrives covered in a new design inspired by the upcoming title. On the left is a Poké Ball from the Hisui region, while on the right you’ll find Arceus themselves.

We’re big fans of the Split Pad Pro here at 9to5Toys, writing time and time again about the unique gamepad’s ergonomic design that carries over the Nintendo Pro Controller benefits to a handheld form-factor. And with Pokémon Legends: Arceus slated to one of the most demanding titles yet from the franchise in terms of gameplay, having the extra ergonomics offered by the Split Pad Pro will almost certainly come in handy.

Alongside the new Split Pad Pro, HORI is also debuting a pair of additional Pokémon Legends: Arceus accessories. First up, we have the Switch Adventure Pack which has room to hold any version of Nintendo’s hybrid console. There’s also space insde for the dock and other gear, with padded storage pockets and an over-the-shoulder strap, though my favorite aspect has to be the slick Arceus design on the exterior.

Shrinking that protection down to a more lightweight package, HORI is also out with a new Pokémon Legends: Arceus version of its popular Vault case. This one can only hold your Switch or Switch Lite alongside ten game cartrigades, though it still comes decked out in a design based around the game’s titular Pokémon, Arceus.

All three of the new HORI Pokémon Legends: Arceus accessories are now available for pre-order from Amazon. While they won’t ship in time to enjoy with the newest Pokémon title on launch day, each will be delivering on February 28. You’ll pay $59.99 for the new Split Pad Pro, $29.99 for the Adventure Pack, and $24.99 for the Vault Case.

The new lineup also comes backed by Amazon’s usual Pre-order Price Guarantee. That ensures you’ll get the lowest price between now and the ship date, so if there does happen to be a price cut ahead of time you’ll automatically benefit from the savings.

If you’re looking for other ways to prepare for the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus launch, we breakdown all of the best ways to secure yourself a copy of the latest title. Ahead of its launch at the end of the month, you can take advantage of pre-order deals and enjoy retailer bonuses, all of which is detailed right here.

