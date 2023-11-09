Logitech’s G PRO X SuperLight wireless gaming mouse falls 31% to low of $110

Amazon is offering the Logitech G PRO X SuperLight Wireless Gaming Mouse for $109.99 shipped. Down from a $160 price tag, this mouse has seen numerous discounts this year, spending the first half above $130. By mid-summer prices finally dropped and began cycling back and forth between the lows and highs into autumn. Today’s deal amounts to a 31% markdown off the going rate, coming within $1 of both the current used pricing and the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You can learn more about it by heading below or checking out our in-depth launch coverage.

Designed in collaboration with many esports pros, this gaming mouse comes with an ultra-lightweight 63-gram body paired with Logitech’s HERO sensor in order to provide gamers with a responsive and precision-focused device for the “best possible gaming performance.” It is powered by Lightspeed, giving it a low-latency and reliable actuation, with zero-additive PTFE feet for less friction and a more fluid connection with your game. You’ll be able to go for long sessions without worrying about power, as this mouse offers up to a 70 hour lifespan on a single charge, ensuring no unexpected interruptions when you’re in the heat of it all.

If you’re like me, even with a massive battery lifespan, you’ll likely forget to keep track of just how long you’ve been gaming without every recharging your mouse. Amazon is offering a solution in the form of the Logitech G Powerplay Wireless Charging Mouse Pad for $100, down from $120. With this, your mouse will be wirelessly charged as you game, ensuring you’ll never be caught off guard by low power levels ever again.

And if you’ve been considering a new monitor for your battlestation, check out our recent coverage of the all new LG UltraGear 45-inch QHD curved gaming monitors with 5120×1440 resolution on 1500R curved VA panels. You can also head on over to our Best PC Gaming Deals hub for more of the best prices on any and all battlestation equipment.

G PRO X SUPERLIGHT Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Meticulously designed in collaboration with many of the world’s leading esports pros. Engineered to win, being the pinnacle of our continued pursuit for the highest levels of performance.

Ultra-lightweight at under 63 grams, with hyper-minimal redesign achieving nearly 25% weight reduction compared to standard PRO Wireless mouse.

Powered by Lightspeed, PRO X Superlight is our fastest and most reliable PRO mouse yet.

Incredibly precise, fast and consistent control with Hero Sensor, designed from the ground up by Logitech G engineers for the best possible gaming performance.

Large, zero-additive PTFE feet deliver a smooth glide for a pure, fluid connection with the game. System Requirements-Windows 8 or later, macOS 10.11 or later

