Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Tempest, Sleepin’ Guy, Go Rally, more

Today's best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Standby Photo Widget – simple: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mage Mania: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Go Rally: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 112 Operator: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Full Deck Pro Solitaire: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Capto:Screen Capture& Recorder: FREE (Reg. $27)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: BreatheIn: Calm Breathing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magnifying Glass & Flashlight: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Wreckfest: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ProCamera. Manual RAW Capture: $18 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: SNESynth: Chiptune Power!: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth: $1 (Reg. $3)

Tempest features:

Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a ship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats. You will need a massive arsenal: cannons, mortars, flame throwers, and various rigging. But you will only earn the most devastating sea artifacts for completing difficult and interesting multilevel quests. Endless travels over the boundless seas, full of adventures and mysteries.

