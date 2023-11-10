Today’s best game deals: TMNT Shredder’s Revenge + DLC $21, COD MWIII + $10 PS gift card, more

The new PlayStation 5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III console bundle is now live at Amazon (if you’re quick) alongside the new PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds and PULSE Elite Wireless Headset, but for now we are focused on the games. All you PlayStation vintage TMNT fans can now land Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge + Dimension Shellshock Bundle down at $20.99 via PSN. This package typically sells for $30 and is now a solid 30% off the going rate. It includes both the base game and the Dimension Shellshock add-on with Usagi and Karai as new playable characters and the brand new Survival mode. A wonderful homage to the golden era of Turtles’ beat em’ ups, this one brings a brand new story into the mix with modern gameplay accoutrements while still maintaining what made the classics so amazing in the first place. Be sure to check out the ongoing Amazon buy two get one FREE holiday console game sale while you still can and head below for more.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central $27 (Reg. $40)
- Blasphemous 2 eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined $13 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
***Nintendo officially details upcoming Black Friday deals
***Review: Super Mario Wonder reinvents 2D platformers
***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III $70 ($80 value)
- Plus $10 PlayStation gift card
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $49 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation digital weekend sale: Over 100 titles from $10
- Sonic Superstars PS5 from $55 (Reg. $60)
- Eligible for Amazon’s buy 2 get one FREE sale
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 90% off
- Xbox ID@Xbox Simulator Sale up to 40% off
- Madden NFL 24 from $30 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Bastion PSN $3 (Reg. $15)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
