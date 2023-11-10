Sony’s compact ANC LinkBuds S with 26-hour battery life drop down to $128 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $128 shipped in black, white, and Earth Blue. Regularly $200, this is a 36% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is matching the best price we have tracked this year outside of a one-day drop to $120 and comes in on par with the summer Prime Day deals. Sony claims these are among the smallest and lightest hi-res earbuds out there with noise cancellation tech in tow. Alongside the Integrated Processor V1, the LinkBuds S automatically switch between “superlative noise canceling” and optimized ambient sound “for listening without distractions,” all while taking the listener’s environment into account. From there, you’ll find up to 26 hours of wireless listening time with the included charging case along with multi-point connectivity to a pair of devices at the same time. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look, our hands-on review of the previous-generation Sony Link Buds for a better idea what you’re in for, and the new Olivia Rodrigo-tuned set. Additional details are found below.

Another compelling set of in-ears that won’t cost you quite as much right now is the Google Pixel Buds Pro. Currently starting at $119 shipped, down from the regular $200 price tag, you can save over $80 on Google’s flagship earbuds at the moment – there’s no telling how much longer this deal will stick around for. Alongside the active noise cancellation, they feature fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration.

While the LinkBuds S are far more affordable proposition, Sony’s fantastic new 2023 XM5 ANC earbuds takes things up a notch considerably. They are currently going for $248 shipped, or about $50 below the going rate, to deliver the brand’s best in-ear experience yet. Get a closer look right here and in our hands-on review.

Sony LinkBuds S features:

Smart features and settings learn from your behavior and automatically adjust sound settings to provide the right sound for the moment. Automatically switches between superlative noise canceling or optimized ambient sound for listening without distractions. Immersive sound quality with Integrated Processor V1. Ultra-clear call quality with Advanced Voice Signal Processing lets sound come in clear. Up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 20 hours with charging case. Quick charging gives up to 60 minutes of playback with a 5 minute charge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!