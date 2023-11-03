Sony’s fantastic 2023 XM5 ANC earbuds drop again to new $248 Amazon all-time low

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the new Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Earbuds at $248 shipped. Slightly undercutting our previous mention, you’re looking at a solid $50 price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low price in the process. We are huge fans of Sony’s latest XM5 offering and now’s your chance to land a set at the best price ever. Swing by our hands-on review for a complete breakdown of what to expect and down below for more.

Sony’s latest XM5 buds are easily among the best noise cancelling in-ear experience out there. If you’re not going to jump on today’s particularly notable Bose QuietComfort II deal or the ongoing offer on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, Sony’s platform-agnostic XM5 buds are a fantastic option at a price like this. Power by the brand’s new V2 processor, they deliver “Sony’s best ever call quality with AI based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor” as well as adaptive sound control that adjusts to the world around you.

As we mentioned above, there are some great deals flying on various earbud options right now, not the least of which is Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C. Now down at $190 shipped, this is $59 in savings and all of the details you need are right here.

Sony WF-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Earbuds features:

The best truly wireless noise canceling headphones on the market.

Astonishing sound quality with High-Resolution Audio.

Sony’s best ever call quality with AI based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor.

Small, light and beautifully designed.

Smooth switching and a clear Bluetooth signal with a powerful new Integrated Processor V2.

Adjusts to the world around you with adaptive sound control, using AI to offer the ideal listening experience.

