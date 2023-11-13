Today’s best Android app deals: Codex of Victory, Cosmic Express, Good Snowman, more

Justin Kahn -
Codex of Victory

This afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. Today’s apps are joined by offers on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE, the now live OnePlus Black Friday 2023 deals, this discount on the Google Nest Hub, and Google’s new Pixel Watch 2. As for the highlight in today’s collection, you’ll find titles like Glidey – Minimal puzzle game, Cosmic Express, A Good Snowman, Codex of Victory, Sokobond, and more. Head below for a complete look at everything. 

Codex of Victory features an extensive story-driven, single-player campaign that tasks you with building and commanding a hi-tech army of drone vehicles, tanks and robots.
The campaign offers an exciting mix of real-time base building, global strategic planning and turn-based combat. Traveling between planets and territories, your sole task is to stop the Augments – a weird race of transhuman cyborgs driven by a desire to ‘liberate’ ordinary humans from the limitations of their wholly organic bodies.

