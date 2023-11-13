Google Nest Hub kicks off early Black Friday savings with $40 discount to $60

The early Black Friday discounts are beginning to go live, with the Nest Hub 2nd Gen dropping down to $59.99 shipped at B&H as well as Best Buy. Both retailers are now taking $40 off the usual $100 going rate in order to offer the best price we’ve seen all fall or summer. It’s matching our previous mention from the beginning of October, and notably arrives as one of the first offers in months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, or head below to see how this Assistant upgrade will elevate your smart home.

Google’s latest Nest Hub takes on the same design as the first iteration, arriving with a 7-inch display resting on top of a fabric-covered base like we’ve seen in the past. There’s all of the usual onboard hands-free access to Google Assistant for commanding smart home devices, playing music, and just answering questions, as well as all-new features in the form of Soli Sleep Sensing which allows it to monitor wellness overnight.

Normally we’d recommend going with the entry-level Google Nest Mini in order for a more affordable starting point in the Assistant ecosystem. But with as affordable as the lead deal is, the $49 smart speaker is not quite going to provide quite the same value. Sure, you’re making out for less cash. But for just $10 more you’re getting a much more capable package for kickstarting a smart home.

We’re still waiting for most of the Google Black Friday deals to go live ahead of next week, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save ahead of time. You can currently save on Google’s Pixel Buds Pro in a few different styles for its lowest price yet at $119, down from the usual $199 price tag.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

