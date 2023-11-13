OnePlus Black Friday 2023 deals go live early: Open foldable $200 off, 11 5G $550, more

Update: Amazon is now matching all of the OnePlus Black Friday deals – check them out below the fold or over on this landing page.

OnePlus is launching its Black Friday pricing a bit early this year, marking down nearly all of its latest Android smartphones, tablets, and accessories in the process. All of the pricing is now live on this landing page, although you’ll need to apply code BLACKFRIDAY2023 at checkout in order to lock-in the noted discounts – a code which only works for email subscribers. OnePlus backs all of these offers with a guarantee that they’ll be the lowest prices of the holiday shopping season, and we break down just what to expect below.

If you missed out on the launch offer, there’s now another chance to save on the new OnePlus Open. It drops down to $1,499.99 for the second time, saving you $200 from its usual $1,700 price tag. This is only the second chance to save so far and matching the all-time low. We don’t expect to see any deeper deals later this month, either. Get the full scoop over in our launch hands-on review at 9to5Google.

The new OnePlus Open arrives as the company’s first foldable smartphone. The inner display features a 7.82-inch panel which unfolds like a book, with an outer 6.31-inch screen complementing its larger counterpart. One of the new smartphone’s claims to fame is that it’s lighter than just about any other foldable on the market, clocking in at 239 grams. The company’s usual collaboration with Hasselblad continues, offering a 48MP rear camera array on the back. All of that then comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Other notable OnePlus Black Friday 2023 deals:

Alongside all of the cash discounts live, OnePlus is also leaning a bit more into the spirit of giving with a Mystery Box. Buying one of the $29.99 boxes gives you a chance to win one of four different prizes, including the all-new OnePlus Open, a 100W dual USB-C charger, the OnePlus Buds Z2, and the Nord Buds 2. Whether you just like a surprise or want to try your luck at scoring the company’s just-released foldable, this OnePlus Mystery Box might be your ticket to a very merry holiday season.

More on the OnePlus Open:

The OnePlus Open is the thinnest & lightest foldable in North America*. With aerospace-grade materials & a custom Flexion hinge design, the OnePlus Open delivers an ergonomic user experience. With carbon fiber support structures & titanium alloy, the Open is as durable as it is premium. OnePlus Open features a 6.31″ exterior display & 7.82″ foldable interior display. Experience a premium viewing experience with a near-invisible crease, Dolby Vision, & 10-bit color, & 2800 nits peak brightness.

