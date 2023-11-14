Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Eight-Minute Empire, Istanbul Digital, and more

Today’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below the fold courtesy of Apple’s digital storefront. This morning’s app deals join some exciting new price drops on Apple’s latest M3/Pro machines including the new MacBooks and the 24-inch iMac, but for now it’s all about the software. Highlights include titles like Eight-Minute Empire, Istanbul: Digital Edition, 7Days : Backer, Magnet, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Trippy Escape Game: Mindeater!: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: GeoShred Play: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Scythe: Digital Edition: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RPG Dragon Lapis: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mononoke: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Category Therapy: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iMono/Poly: $14 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Magnet: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Mac: Capto:Screen Capture& Recorder: FREE (Reg. $27)

Eight-Minute Empire features:

In Eight-Minute Empire, 2-5 players take turns selecting a card from the six displayed. This card gives the player a resource, and also has an action which the player takes immediately. Actions help players take over the map, but the resources are worth points at the end of the game, so players have to balance the two aspects. Players spread across the map in order to collect points at the end of the game by having majority control in regions and continents.

