Today’s best game deals: Just Dance 2024 + Myth pack at $32 low, Super Bomberman R 2 $30, more

Joining the ongoing PlayStation Black Friday deals and pre-orders on the new PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset, Amazon is now offering its best prices yet on Just Dance 2024 Edition for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. The regularly $60 title is now selling for $31.98 shipped on all three platforms as part of the “Amazon Exclusive Bundle,” which includes the game code in the box as well as the the Mythological Pack add-on (Ubisoft Connect code). Just Dance 2024 features 40 songs, “from the latest hits and beloved classics including Flowers by Miley Cyrus, Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny, How You Like That by BLACKPINK, and I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston!” The game is regularly updated with new music and “regardless of if you or your friends own the 2023 or 2024 edition, all players are connected on the same platform and can play together online.” Owning the 2023 and 2024 editions will bring all the content from both to one place. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

NEW PULSE Elite Wireless Headset pre-order now live

NEW PS5 Slim Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle $500

NEW PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle $500

Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Nintendo officially details upcoming Black Friday deals

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

PlayStation and Xbox:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!