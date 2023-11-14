Today’s best game deals: Just Dance 2024 + Myth pack at $32 low, Super Bomberman R 2 $30, more

Joining the ongoing PlayStation Black Friday deals and pre-orders on the new PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset, Amazon is now offering its best prices yet on Just Dance 2024 Edition for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. The regularly $60 title is now selling for $31.98 shipped on all three platforms as part of the “Amazon Exclusive Bundle,” which includes the game code in the box as well as the the Mythological Pack add-on (Ubisoft Connect code). Just Dance 2024 features 40 songs, “from the latest hits and beloved classics including Flowers by Miley Cyrus, Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny, How You Like That by BLACKPINK, and I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston!” The game is regularly updated with new music and “regardless of if you or your friends own the 2023 or 2024 edition, all players are connected on the same platform and can play together online.” Owning the 2023 and 2024 editions will bring all the content from both to one place. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $45 (Reg. $70)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond $30 (Reg. $60)
- It Takes Two $20 (Reg. $30)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central $27 (Reg. $40)
- Blasphemous 2 eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $30 (Reg. $60)
- Pocky & Rocky Reshrined $13 (Reg. $30)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
PlayStation and Xbox:
- NHL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 24 $35 (Reg. $70)
- EA SPORTS FC $35 (Reg. $70)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mortal Kombat 1 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Wild Hearts $33 (Reg. $40+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III $70 ($80 value)
- Plus $10 PlayStation gift card
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $49 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars PS5 from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 90% off
- Xbox ID@Xbox Simulator Sale up to 40% off
- Madden NFL 24 from $30 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring $20 (Reg. $40+)
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Bastion PSN $3 (Reg. $15)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $15 (Reg. $30)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
