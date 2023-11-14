Apple’s new M3/Pro MacBook Pros see early Black Friday deals from $1,449 (Reg. $1,599+)

We’re tracking some of the first discounts on the all-new M3 and M3 Pro MacBook Pros. Courtesy of B&H, there are a few discounts live on the latest releases from Apple, all of which come headlined by the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,799 shipped once the coupon applies in your cart. This is $200 off the usual $1,999 price tag and delivering one of the only chances to save since launching earlier in the month. It’s a match of the all-time low, and the first time the savings are available for all shoppers. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up. Head below the fold, where we also break down the other M3 MacBook Pro deals at B&H this week.

Alongside the 14-inch model above, the savings also continues over to a pair of other discounts on the latest MacBooks from Apple. Right now, you can save on the larger 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro alongside the new entry-level 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. Here’s a breakdown of the savings – both of which are down to either new all-time lows, or matching the best prices yet.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway?

Then there’s the new M3 Pro chip, which marks the company’s first 3nm chip so far. It has an 11-core CPU, and comes backed by a 14-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip.

All of this week’s other best deals are now up for grabs in our Apple guide as the Black Friday savings begins pouring in.

14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Built for all types of creatives, including photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, music producers, developers, and more, the space black Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro is the ultimate pro mobile workstation for the ultimate user. The system features the Apple M3 Pro 11-Core Chip, which provides the power and performance efficiency needed to handle all your professional workflows. Now built on 3nm process technology, the M3 Pro 11-Core Chip is combined with a 14-Core GPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!