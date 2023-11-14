Crucial’s 2,100MB/s 1TB and 4TB X10 Pro Portable SSDs return to Amazon lows from $108

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on the latest Crucial X10 Pro Portable Solid-State Drives You’ll find the 1TB model down at $107.99 shipped and the 4TB variant going $260.99 shipped. These models launched back in late July at $130 and $290. Today’s deals are matching the lowest prices we have tracked since and a great chance to land the brand’s top-of-the-line solution for less. The 2TB model is also on sale for $152.99, but that one did drop lower during the fall Prime Day event to $123. The X10 delivers pro model specs, clocking in at double the speed of a Samsung T7 Shield and even a touch faster than the brand new Samsung T9 that starts at $130 right now (full details here). You’re looking at up to 2,100MB/s with USB 3.2 support and USB-C connectivity alongside an anodized aluminum shell joined by a rubberized soft-touch base. You’ll also find an integrated lanyard hole for some carry and storage options. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more details.

If you can make a 1,050MB/s model work for you (most folks can), the Crucial X9 Pro options that launched at the same time as the X10 above is a notable option. They start at $80 for the 1TB model and go up to $240 on the 4TB. Outside of the speeds, they deliver a very similar user experience and design as the X10 with a lighter gray color.

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of Samsung’s new 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 T9 Portable SSD while you’re at it (they are still seeing early price drops at the time of writing) and then dive into the deals we are tracking on these Samsung microSD cards. You’ll find new lows waiting on the 180MB/s PRO Plus lineup starting from just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon. All of the details are waiting for you right here.

Crucial X10 Pro Portable Solid-State Drive features:

With read and write speeds up to 2,100/2,000MB/s, the Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD is powerful enough for editing directly from the drive. The X10 Pro offers plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles via an included USB-C cable. USB-C to USB-A adapter available separately for USB-A devices. With IP55 water and dust resistance and drop-proof durability up to 7.5 feet/2 meters, your X10 Pro Portable SSD is durable enough to travel anywhere you shoot, work or roam.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!