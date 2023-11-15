Apple’s new M2 Max Mac Studio falls to $1,799 all-time low for only second time (Save $200)

The holiday savings are carrying over to Apple’s new M2 Max Mac Studio today courtesy of a discount at B&H. It now sells for $1,799 shipped and is dropping down from the usual $1,999 price tag for one of the first times. This matches the all-time low from back in September, and is only the second chance to lock-in this best-ever price. While you’ll have to do your shopping over at the authorized Apple retailer Expercom, today’s savings also continues over to some higher-end models that are as much as $440 off elevated configurations. Head below for more.

Apple’s all-new M2 Max Mac Studio comes outfitted with the latest in Apple Silicon that starts with a higher-end 12-core CPU than its predecessor. There’s the same 16-core Neural engine on board, as well as improved performance in the GPU, as well. It sits within the same taller form-factor as before, which enables the inclusion of some added I/O like four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C slots, 10Gb Ethernet jack, and more. If you’re not even thinking about that shiny new Mac Pro, but still need a higher-end machine from Apple, the new M2 Max Mac Studio is easily the best bet, especially with some extra savings attached.

If you’re looking to upgrade to the latest and greatest from Apple, we’re also tracking some of the first discounts on the new M3/Pro MacBook Pros. As part of some early Black Friday deals, you can now score the latest portable machines from Apple starting at $1,449. There’s $150 or more in savings to be had here, with both 14- and 16-inch form-factors making the cut and dropping to their best prices to date.

All of this week’s other best deals are now up for grabs in our Apple guide as the Black Friday savings begins pouring in.

Apple Mac Studio features:

Introducing Mac Studio. A remarkably compact powerhouse that fits right on your desk with advanced connectivity for your studio setup. Choose the ferociously fast M2 Max or all-new M2 Ultra—the most powerful chip ever created for a personal computer.

