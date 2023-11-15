LG’s Ergo Smart Monitor with AirPlay 2 has a 65W USB-C connection at $397 (Save $103)

Amazon is now offering the LG 32-inch Ergo 4K Smart Monitor at $396.99 shipped. This is one of the first discounts to date, dropping down from its usual $500 price tag in the process. It’s $103 off, and comes within $17 of the all-time low. This is the second-best price we’ve seen otherwise. LG’s new 32-inch Smart Monitor joins the recent trend of packing smart TV features into a more workstation-ready package. Our launch coverage details what to expect, and we also break it down a bit more below the fold.

LG’s first Smart Monitor just launched last fall and is now finally seeing some sizable savings attached. The 32-inch 4K panel is backed by one of the company’s Ergo mounts, which lets you clamp it right onto the back of your desk. But the real star of the show here is the smart tech, and on that note you’ll find AirPlay 2 support. There’s also access to everything else webOS has to offer, including built-in access to Netflix and other streaming services. LG rounds out the package with a 65W USB-C port for connecting to a MacBook and powering the host device at the same time.

Samsung was one of the first companies to the smart monitor game, and its latest release is also on sale. Right now, you can save on its recent M8 AirPlay 2 monitor at $400. This one comes refreshed with a rotating mount to match the ergonomics of LG’s model above, while still packing in all of the usual smart technology. It really comes down to whether or not the iMac-inspired vibes are worth the extra $20, but there are $300 in savings that make the Samsung M8 at least seem like the better value.

LG Ergo Smart Monitor features:

The 32-inch UHD 4K (3840×2160) display reproduces clear images and precise colors with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).Aspect ratio:16:9.Viewing Angle:178.0 degrees.Response time:5.0 milliseconds.Specific uses for product – Business, personal. Thanks to webOS22 you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps. You can check and control the status of the appliances in your home with ThinQ Home Dashboard.

