SteelSeries’ Apex Pro TKL gaming keyboard with OLED display hits second-best price at $150

Amazon is now the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $190, this is a solid 21% or $40 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is within $10 of the all-time low and matching the best we have tracked otherwise – it has only gone for less twice in the past and comes in well below the $230 you’ll pay for the wireless edition. The Apex Pro launched in late 2022 with “stupidly fast” OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable HyperMagnetic switches that, according to SteelSeries, come with “11x faster response than traditional mechanical keyboards.” You’ll find 40 levels of per-key actuation as well as the ability to set “two different actions to the same key, such as walking with a light touch or sprinting with a deep press.” That’s on top of full-on RGB lighting, an onboard OLED display (“vital information at a glance such as GPU stats, notifications, and switch between profiles and settings”), the aluminum top-plate build, and the compact TKL form-factor. More details below.

A more affordable compact-sized gaming keyboard comes by way of Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% mechanical model. This one currently starts at under $89 shipped Amazon, which is well below the $180 MSRP, making for a notable alternative at more than $60 under the price of today’s lead deal.

Head over to our PC gaming hub for more deals including this offer on the RESPAWN FLEXX ergonomic mesh gaming chair and a closer look at PNY’s new NVMe SSDs. That latter of which feature Gen5 12,000MB/s speeds for a serious battlestation upgrade with unique dual-fan heatsink tech in tow. Get a complete breakdown of what the latest from PNY can bring to your setup right here.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard features:

OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic switches. 20x faster actuation, 11x faster response than traditional mechanical keyboards. Eradicate latency arising from the physical movement of the switch through dynamic activation and deactivation of keys based on travel distance rather than a fixed point in the key travel…40 levels of per-key actuation (0.1 – 4.0mm) – set WASD for light, ultra-fast movements and set ability keys to deep presses to avoid accidentally triggering specials.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!